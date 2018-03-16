Matt Tobin visiting Patriots

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Matt Tobin is in New England today visiting with the Patriots, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Tobin, 27, spent four seasons in Philadelphia after signing as an undrafted free agent. He spent last season in Seattle after the Eagles traded him.

Tobin has played 57 games with 21 starts. He played 15 games last season.

The Patriots, who have lost several players in free agency, have had several players scheduled to visit the past couple of days. Jeremy Hill, Adrian Clayborn and Delvin Breaux all had trips scheduled to New England.