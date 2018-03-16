Michael Crabtree: Age doesn’t really determine drive you have

Getty Images

Michael Crabtree turns 31 in September. He is coming off a season in which he had the second-fewest yards in his career (618) and the second-worst average yards per catch (10.7). And the Raiders just released him.

Crabtree, though, believes he has plenty left in the tank.

“Age doesn’t really determine that drive that you have,” Crabtree said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens obviously believe in Crabtree, too, having signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $21 million with $11 million guaranteed.

“As soon as I got released, the first call was from the Ravens. We got it done,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree played for Jim Harbaugh for four seasons in San Francisco. He will play for John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Crabtree said when he talked to John, he felt like he was talking to Jim because “it’s almost like they’re twins.”

“These are guys that know what I can do, know what I’m capable of,” Crabtree said.