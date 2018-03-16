Michael Crabtree: Age doesn’t really determine drive you have

Posted by Charean Williams on March 16, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

Michael Crabtree turns 31 in September. He is coming off a season in which he had the second-fewest yards in his career (618) and the second-worst average yards per catch (10.7). And the Raiders just released him.

Crabtree, though, believes he has plenty left in the tank.

“Age doesn’t really determine that drive that you have,” Crabtree said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens obviously believe in Crabtree, too, having signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $21 million with $11 million guaranteed.

“As soon as I got released, the first call was from the Ravens. We got it done,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree played for Jim Harbaugh for four seasons in San Francisco. He will play for John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Crabtree said when he talked to John, he felt like he was talking to Jim because “it’s almost like they’re twins.”

“These are guys that know what I can do, know what I’m capable of,” Crabtree said.

6 responses to “Michael Crabtree: Age doesn’t really determine drive you have

  4. I do not want to sound like a hater but Joe Flacco is not a good QB at this point. The ravens need to come to terms that over the last 5 years they made the playoffs only once, have a 40 – 40 record and their QB has posted a passer rating below 85 and has ranked 20th or lower in QBR for QB’s in 4 of those 5 years. He is not elite, has never been elite and the Ravens simply need to modernize their offense and look to draft a QB to create some competition. If Mason Rudolph or Baker Mayfield are there at pick #16, they should definitely need to be considered.

  6. Always will remember Sherman’s rant about him with Andrews after that NFCCG. He really punked him.

