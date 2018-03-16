Michael Crabtree agrees to three-year deal with Ravens

Getty Images

Nearing a deal went to done deal in a hurry. Michael Crabtree returned to the team facility to sign a three-year deal worth up to $21 million with the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He gets $11 million guaranteed and will make at least $15 million — possibly up to $20 million — in the first two seasons, per Rapoport.

The Ravens confirmed the signing in a tweet.

Crabtree, 30, has made 579 catches for 6,870 yards and 51 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons. He played six seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers made him a first-round pick before spending the past three seasons in Oakland.

The Raiders cut him Thursday after signing receiver Jordy Nelson.