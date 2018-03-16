Mike Pouncey visiting the Chargers

Getty Images

A day after being released by the Dolphins, free agent center Mike Pouncey has scheduled his first visit.

Pouncey will visit the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old Pouncey has played his entire career with the Dolphins, who chose him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. He has been a starter throughout his career, including starting all 16 games last year.

If Pouncey signs with the Chargers, he’ll be their starting center, replacing Spencer Pulley, who started all 16 games last year. Although Pulley remains under contract, the Chargers would like to upgrade the position, and Pouncey fits the bill.