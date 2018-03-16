NFL needs to reconsider its pre-free agency rules

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
Several years ago, the NFL decided to acknowledge widespread pre-free agency tampering by creating a two-day window for negotiations between teams and the agents representing potential free agents. Initially clumsy and nonsensical, with proposals allowed to be exchanged but no agreements allowed to be reached, the rules now permit tentative agreements that can’t be announced by the teams — and that ultimately aren’t done until they’re done.

Now, the process has developed to the point where the tampering still happens before the negotiating window opens, but typically without numbers being exchanged. When the negotiating window opens, agents know what to expect by way of offers. And then, after an initial period of inactivity, the floodgates open.

This year, the official launch of free agency became anticlimactic, with all of the biggest deals essentially done the day before the clock struck 4:00 p.m. ET. After that, it became a matter simply of crossing t’s and dotting i’s.

Of course, it wasn’t quite so simple for Ravens receiver Ryan Grant, whose four-year, $29 million contract imploded based upon a failed physical, a coincidental (maybe convenient) development given the sudden availability of receiver Michael Crabtree.

So maybe the NFL should consider changing the rules, creating a period of a week or so for visits but no negotiations, followed either by open season. That way, physicals can be passed (or failed) before deals are done, and players and teams can get acquainted before commitments are made.

Owners may not appreciate the added expense of a stream of visits that may ultimately not result in employment, but isn’t it worth the money to get a chance to meet with and talk to players before being able to negotiate deals? Actually, there’s a viable business reason for changing the process. Teams currently can’t profit from the pre-free agency chatter via their in-house media companies, since none of the deals reached during the negotiating period can be announced. A week of visits would allow the teams to write their own stories and post their own videos about the comings and goings of players who possibly will be signed later. (Actually, maybe the current approach is fine.)

That’s just one possibility. Whatever the league does, it needs to do something to give players and teams a better chance to gather information before agreeing to terms — and to come up with a way to manage the process that better maximizes the ability to translate the developments into a constant stream of news and analysis, one that still culminates in all hell breaking loose when the market opens.

  2. Given these recent developments, Kansas City must really love how it had that draft pick taken away a couple of years ago. Tyranny at the top is a wonderful thing!

  5. Open free agency the day after the Super Bowl ends. Maybe a week buffer and then allow teams to sign whoever they want whenever they want during the period between then and the draft.

    All these stupid rules are nothing more than the NFL equivalent of the 55mph speed limit- they turn everyone into law breakers.

  6. Regardless of what the rule is, teams and players will stretch it to the limit. That is a simple fact of life that will never be overcome. Myself, I would bar all talks between players under contract and other teams until the players contract is up. I would penalize each entity for breaking that rule. At the moment, the players/agents have no incentive to follow that rule.

  8. The old way was like waking up on Christmas morning to find out where everyone is going. The current system is like when you snuck down to the basement and found all the presents a couple weeks before Xmas. Honestly, I can’t say the current system is worse. The flood of news all on 1 day was too hard to keep track of.

  9. Right, because you expect soon-to-be free agents to visit but NOT negotiate in that window you arbitrarily created…

    A better suggestion wold be just to have NFL or NFLPA conduct all physicals and not the team. A league-issued physical PASS means the team cannot “fail” someone like Ryan Grant when someone else pops open unexpectantly.

  11. Or just take the window away completely? Teams know that’s the risk so rules shouldn’t be changed for teams who got burnt.

    Same as Mcdaniels situation. Colts got burnt but oh well. They knew nothing is official until a contract is signed. That’s the risk for trying to get a HC before the SB is played.

  12. I know it’s a free country, but you don’t get into a pissing contest with a bunch of ultra-rich white men and come out on top. That’s not only unwise, it’s just plain stupid!

  13. I’m not sure how the NFL can fix this problem. Teams and agents are sneaky. Teams and agents can be like “hypothetically, if I were to offer your client x years and y amount of dollars, what would you say? to which the agent replies “if we were really negotiating, which we’re not… but if we were, I would hypothetically decline unless you include z bonuses…hypothetically of course.” Then team says “well, if we were allowed to sign today, we would have a deal…. if we were allowed. Hypothetically.”

    Good luck with finding a solution to this.

  14. So in other words, you’d move the start of free agency back, and all the same problems would happen a few weeks earlier

  15. Saw an article stating that plenty of tampering was happening during the Scouting Combine. Doesn’t seem like there would be any way to prevent tampering no matter when the free agency period would be.

