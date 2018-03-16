NFL’s chief marketing officer exits

Getty Images

Another day, another departure by a key employee of the league office.

NFL chief marketing officer Dawn Hudson is leaving, via the Wall Street Journal. It’s being characterized as a voluntary move, one that arises from a plan that included not staying very long in the first place.

Hudson attributes the decision to the appointment of Maryann Turcke to the position of chief operating officer. It “seemed like a natural breaking point,” Hudson told Alexandra Bruell of the Wall Street Journal. “She deserves someone who will be in it for the long-term with her. That wasn’t going to be me.”

The reality is that almost all moves of this kind are characterized as voluntary, even if they aren’t. Which makes it impossible to discern the voluntary moves from the involuntary ones.

In this case, there’s a chance that Hudson had hoped to secure the promotion to the COO role, and that when it went to Turcke, Hudson decided to walk.

Whatever the reason, the chances that all of the various moves at the top of 345 Park Avenue (Joe Lockhart, Tod Leiweke, Dawn Hudson, and whoever is next) happened without a push, shove, or nudge are slim, sparse, and none.