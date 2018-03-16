Packers sign Kyle Fuller to offer sheet

Getty Images

The Bears used the transition tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller earlier this month and now they’ll have to decide whether to match another NFC North team’s offer for Fuller’s services.

PFT has confirmed Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune‘s report that Fuller has signed an offer sheet with the Packers. Neither the value nor the structure of the offer is known at this time.

Fuller’s transition tag came with a one-year salary of $12.9 million and General Manager Ryan Pace said that they used it to buy more time to reach a long-term deal with Fuller. They will have five days to decide if the Packers’ offer is one that is to their liking or if they will let Fuller head to a divisional rival that has made good on their vow to be more aggressive in free agency.

If they do opt to let Fuller go, there will be no compensation coming back from Green Bay.