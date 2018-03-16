Panthers claim OL Zach Banner off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers have added a new member to their offensive line group by hitting the waiver wire.

The team announced on Friday that they have claimed tackle Zach Banner off of waivers. Banner was one of eight players waived by the Browns on Thursday.

Banner was a fourth-round pick by the Colts last season, but failed to make the team out of training camp. He was claimed off of waivers by the Browns and saw action in eight games during his rookie season.

The Panthers have left tackle Matt Kalil, right tackle Daryl Williams and 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moten back for the 2018 season. Backup Amini Silatolu is a free agent, though, and Banner will try to land a depth role with his third team in less than a year as a pro player.