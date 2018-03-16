Patriots sign Adrian Clayborn

Getty Images

The Patriots are adding some depth to the defensive line.

Former Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn announced on Instagram that he is now a Patriot.

Clayborn was the Buccaneers’ first-round pick in 2011 and played four years in Tampa. He then played three years in Atlanta.

Last year Clayborn had a career-high 9.5 sacks, including six sacks in one game against an overmatched Cowboys backup left tackle, and 3.5 sacks in the other 15 games.

In 2013, Clayborn caused Tom Brady to suffer a knee injury during a joint practice between the Buccaneers and Patriots. If he steers clear of anything that could injure Brady in the future, he should fit in well in New England.