Paxton Lynch is the No. 2, but Broncos continue to scout QB prospects

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph proclaimed Paxton Lynch the backup to Case Keenum, but the team continues to look at the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

General Manager John Elway was among the team personnel to attend Pro Days for Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen the past two days. Elway won’t attend Josh Allen‘s Pro Day at Wyoming, but team scouts will, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports, and the Broncos have a private workout scheduled with Sam Darnold.

With Keenum in the fold, the Broncos aren’t forced to take a quarterback. But the option is there if they like one of the top prospects.

“We have a lot of opportunities at No. 5 now,” Elway said, via quotes distributed by the team. “We’re in good spots there. We’re high in a lot of rounds, so it’s going to be important to find guys who are going to help our football team.”

The Broncos used the 26th overall choice in 2016 on Lynch, but he has only four starts. He is 1-3 with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Joseph said he has talked to Lynch since the acquisition of Keenum, and Elway said the Broncos haven’t given up on the 24-year-old quarterback.

“Paxton is still young,” Elway said. “We still have high hopes for Paxton. He’s a young guy that is talented. He’s been here for two years and had a tough year last year with the injuries and everything, but we still have high hopes for Paxton to come in here and compete and continue to grow as a quarterback. That is the expectation for Paxton.”