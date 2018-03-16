Raiders add Rashaan Melvin to secondary

Getty Images

The Raiders released a pair of cornerbacks this offseason before losing another in free agency and now they’ve added a pair of free agents as they work to rebuild the group.

Word of their deal with Shareece Wright broke on Friday afternoon and the Raiders added Rashaan Melvin to their haul. According to multiple reports, Melvin, who visited the team on Friday, signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

Melvin was having a strong year for the Colts in 2017 before a hand injury sent him to injured reserve for the final weeks of the season. He had 36 tackles and three interceptions in 10 starts after making 52 tackles and forcing a fumble in 15 appearances for the Colts in 2016.

The two newcomers will join 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley at the top of the depth chart and they’ll likely continue to be on the lookout for others who could help in the secondary this season.