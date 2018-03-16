Raiders sign LS Andrew DePaola to four-year deal

Getty Images

The Raiders chose not to re-sign last year’s long snapper Jon Condo and they’ve landed a new one in free agency.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed Andrew DePaola to handle snapping for the kicking game. According to multiple reports, it is a four-year deal worth up to $4.27 million with $875,000 in guaranteed money.

DePaola played all 16 games for the Bears last season. He spent the previous three seasons with the Buccaneers.

That experience gives him a leg up on the two other long snapper candidates currently on Oakland’s roster. Neither Andrew East nor Bradley Northnagel has ever played in a regular season game.