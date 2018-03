Getty Images

The Raiders announced they have signed punter Colby Wadman.

Wadman participated in the team’s rookie mini-camp in 2017 on a tryout basis. He also was with the Colts on a tryout basis for their rookie mini-camp last year.

He did not make it to a training camp.

Waldman averaged 40.2 yards per punt, with 57 inside the 20, during his college career at UC Davis.