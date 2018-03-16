Raiders sign Shareece Wright

Getty Images

The Raiders have signed their third defensive free agent in the last two days.

Cornerback Shareece Wright posted a picture of the team’s logo on Instagram Friday and Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirms that he is signing with the team.

Wright spent last season with the Bills and started five of the 12 games he played for the team. He ended the season with 44 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Wright started his NFL career as a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2011. Safety Marcus Gilchrist was also part of that draft class and he’ll be Wright’s teammate again after signing with the Raiders on Thursday.

The Raiders also visited with cornerback Rashaan Melvin on Friday, so the defensive additions may continue in Oakland.