Report: Bears are matching Packers’ offer sheet for Kyle Fuller

Getty Images

Cornerback Kyle Fuller is staying in Chicago.

The Bears have decided to match the Packers’ offer sheet for Fuller, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Fuller will get a four-year, $56 million deal with $18 million guaranteed.

Fuller already had $12.9 million guaranteed with the transition tag after the Bears opted not to use the franchise tag on him. The Bears would have received no compensation if they had let Fuller leave for Green Bay, and since it was a division rival, Chicago didn’t really have a choice.

Fuller, 26, missed the 2016 season, but in his three seasons on the field with the Bears, he started 46 games and made eight interceptions and 41 pass breakups.