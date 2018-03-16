Report: Bills to re-sign Travaris Cadet to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are re-signing running back Travaris Cadet to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Cadet dislocated him ankle in a December game against the New England Patriots.

Cadet split time with the Bills and New York Jets last season. He rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries in six games with Buffalo and added 13 catches for 93 yards as well. Cadet had just one carry in three games with the Jets.

Cadet has spent six years in the NFL with the Bills, Jets, Patriots, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.