Report: Bob McNair questioned in Colin Kaepernick collusion case

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The inmates may not be running the prison, but one of the wardens got interrogated on Friday.

According to TMZ, Colin Kaepernick‘s lawyers questioned Texans owner Bob McNair in Houston as part of Kaepernick’s claim that the league colluded to keep him unemployed.

Kaepernick was photographed leaving the proceedings, wearing a black T-shirt with “Kunta Kinte” in white letters.

The interest in questioning McNair came from his team’s lack of interest in Kaepernick after Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL last season and, more importantly, McNair’s controversial remark during an October ownership meeting that the league “can’t have the inmates running the prison,” in reference to efforts to resolve the controversy regarding player protests during the national anthem in order to bring attention to issues of police brutality directed against African-Americans and people of color.

Kaepernick, in 2016, was the first player to protest during the anthem. He became a free agent in early 2017, but no one offered him a contract.

Last year, former Texans tackle Duane Brown said that, when participated in anthem protests during the 2016 season, “there was no backing of my character as a man as a leader or a player . . . [and] [t]here was nothing said by [McNair] or the organization to back me at all.”

Lawyer Mark Geragos claimed in November, after the Texans failed to consider Kaepernick, that McNair had made Kaepernick’s case stronger.

I just don’t understand the Texans,” Geragos said at the time. “If I’m Bob McNair, and maybe I’m addled and maybe I’m sick, I just don’t know. I mean, I’ll find out when I do his deposition. But if I’m Bob McNair and I’ve already misspoke and my players want to come and beat the crap out of me, I think that somebody should be whispering in my ear, ‘Sign Kap, sign Kap.’ Because that can redeem you, I would think, just from a public relations standpoint.”

Geragos also has described McNair’s “inmates running the prison” remark as critical proof of collusion.

“That’s about as good a smoking gun for collusion as you can get,” Geragos said. “‘We’re not going to let the inmates run the prison.'”

Many have argued that collusion will be impossible to prove, apparently under the belief that the case will require evidence of a secret agreement among all teams to avoid Kaepernick at all costs. His lawyers believe that collusion can be shown much more easily than that, with the league office (as controlled by a small handful of owners( being the conduit for spreading the word to the various teams, with the message not being a blatant “don’t sign Kaepernick,” but a far more subtle explanation that, for example, signing Kaepernick would generally be bad for business.

Other owners likely will be questioned soon, and it could end up being a hot topic as they prepare to gather in Orlando for the annual meetings, starting next weekend.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Report: Bob McNair questioned in Colin Kaepernick collusion case

  2. No Owner should hire anyone he doesnt want to represent his organization, its HIS team and HIS decision, Just like “Kaep” decided to put his career in peril by being disrespectful to America. Maybe “Kaep” can try to move to Canada and Play up in the Great White North.

  3. how can any one tell a bunch of billionaires “you must hire this person “even though to do so brings about protests and devalues your company?

  4. “Many have argued that collusion will be impossible to prove, apparently under the belief that the case will require evidence of a secret agreement among all teams to avoid Kaepernick at all costs. His lawyers believe that collusion can be shown much more easily than that, with the league office (as controlled by a small handful of owners( being the conduit for spreading the word to the various teams, with the message not being a blatant “don’t sign Kaepernick,” but a far more subtle explanation that, for example, signing Kaepernick would generally be bad for business.”
    ——-
    So basically his lawyers argument is, “We can’t prove collusion but if we change the definition of collusion to include anything that is not really collusion, then we can prove it’s collusion”

  6. Why won’t this guy just go away?

    He chose the wrong way to try to bring up awareness and in doing so offended a lot of people and created a media circus around him. Most teams don’t want to deal with that short of distraction for an average player. The same thing happened to Tim Tebow. No one wants the circus that comes with some of these players.

    Although I did find it funny him saying he won’t take a knee during the anthem anymore. I guess awareness only goes as far as the dollar.

  7. tortorellasucks says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:52 pm
    No Owner should hire anyone he doesnt want to represent his organization, its HIS team and HIS decision, Just like “Kaep” decided to put his career in peril by being disrespectful to America. Maybe “Kaep” can try to move to Canada and Play up in the Great White North

    Someone like you will never get it, he was exercising his first amendment right, Trumper

  8. So if he says, my staff advised that he was not a good fit for our team, or if he said my staff said he was exactly what we needed but I still decided I dont like him….either way thats not collusion.

    Kaeps lawyer would have to hope some owner says, “yeah we all got together and made a pact that this guy would never get signed” and I cant think thats going to happen.

    Im also surprised Kaep was at the proceedings. This was just a deposition right? Usually thats handled with just lawyers from both sides and the person being deposed.

  9. “Kaepernick was photographed leaving the proceedings, wearing a black T-shirt with “Kunta Kinte” in white letters.”

    LOL, really. This guy just doesn’t get it…

  10. “Kunta Kinte”. REALLY???? Look at me!!! Look at me!!!!! Seems like everything he does just adds to the list of reasons why I would never add him to my team if I was a NFL owner. Diminished skill set and a cancer to any locker room.

  11. Once upon a time, our country sympathized with true victims who were oppressed. We corrected the wrongs of our past and have tried to move past them.

    Now, people have the freedom to speak their minds, and take whatever actions they like. And when it doesn’t turn out the way they want, they resort to painting themselves as victims.

    Sorry Kaepernick. Most common-sense people know a true victim from a fake, wannabe, and you are definitely the latter.

  13. Another reason why Kaepernick wanted his ‘Workout’ leaked out. He does not want to play but wants to appear as if he does. Looking for a settlement.

    If a team offered him a deal tomorrow he would not take it

  15. No evidence of collusion…Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sam Bradford, Jay Cutler just to name a few examples of QBs that continue to be employed but have yet to accomplish a single thing on the field of play. Whether Kap plays again or not isn’t the issue. It’s that the owners colluded to keep him out of the league when so many teams desperately needed (still need) a QB.

  17. Kaeperinick makes me sick! Trying to litigate that an NFL team be forced to sign him when his play is subpar and he obviously isn’t in football shape. He doesn’t even want to play! This is all just a publicity stunt!

  18. Oh, and Gergaros thinking that Houston should sign Kaepernick from a “public relations standpoint” shows that he has zero-clue about how the real world works and loves living in his social justice bubble.

  19. tortorellasucks says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:52 pm
    No Owner should hire anyone he doesnt want to represent his organization, its HIS team and HIS decision, Just like “Kaep” decided to put his career in peril by being disrespectful to America. Maybe “Kaep” can try to move to Canada and Play up in the Great White North.
    ———————————————————–

    Yes he does not have to hire him. But there is a collective bargaining agreement and that prohibits him from colluding with any other team or the league office to prevent his hiring. It does not require all 32 teams just 2 entities. Hard to believe it did not happen and there’s not evidence of it.

  20. Good luck proving the league office discouraged signing this guy. You can interview all 32 owners and even if each one says I don’t think is marginal/declining skills are worth the hassle, that still doesn’t prove anyone conspired to keep him out of the league.

  22. I think not resigning with the 49ers was the perfect way to show how owners rallied against him once he became a free agent. Not only did he take a huge risk, which in turn legitimizes his claim, but he is a perfect fit in Houston’s system, which makes this case even more intriguing.

  24. His lawyer’s argument does not change the definition of collusion; rather, it suggests that proving collusion won’t require unearthing an explicit agreement to keep Colin Kaepernick unemployed. This is no different that proving someone’s guilt in a murder trial through indirect (i.e., circumstantial) evidence. Contrary to what you see in crime drama television shows, circumstantial evidence is a totally acceptable way of proving a case.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!