Report: Jeremy Hill signing with Patriots

The Patriots have found Dion Lewis‘ replacement.

Jeremy Hill will join Rex Burkhead, James White and Mike Gillislee in the Patriots’ backfield, having come to terms with New England, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Hill visited the Patriots on Friday.

Hill, 25, was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. He rushed for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns in his four seasons in Cincinnati.

Hill played seven games last season, going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He averaged only 3.1 yards in gaining 116 yards.

His best season came as a rookie when he rushed for 1,124 yards.