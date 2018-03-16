Report: Lions agree to one-year, $4.5 million deal with LeGarrette Blount

Getty Images

The Lions have reached a one-year, $4.5 million deal with running back LeGarrette Blount, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Detroit also had interest in DeMarco Murray, Jonathan Stewart and Frank Gore.

The Lions are trying to upgrade a running game that ranked 32nd in the NFL last season.

New Lions coach Matt Patricia coached the defense in New England when Blount played there.

Blount, 31, gained 766 yards and scored two touchdowns on 173 carries last season in Philadelphia. He has 5,881 rushing yards and 51 career touchdowns and has played in 11 postseason games in his eight seasons.