Report: Michael Crabtree nearing deal with Ravens

Getty Images

Michael Crabtree has returned to the Ravens facility as the sides near a deal, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Crabtree had remained behind at a Baltimore hotel while his agent negotiated with the Ravens on Friday.

The Raiders released Crabtree on Thursday after reaching an agreement with Jordy Nelson. Crabtree had a cap hit of $7.7 million this season.

Crabtree, 30, made 58 receptions for 618 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The Ravens have been seeking an upgrade at the position. They cut Jeremy Maclin earlier this week.