Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to terms with their third free agent of the day, getting offensive tackle Matt Tobin in the fold, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

New England also reached deals with running back Jeremy Hill and defensive end Adrian Clayborn earlier Friday.

Tobin, 27, spent four seasons in Philadelphia after signing as an undrafted free agent. He spent last season in Seattle after the Eagles traded him.

Tobin has played 57 games with 21 starts. He played 15 games last season.