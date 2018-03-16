Report: Raiders have reached agreement with Tank Carradine

Getty Images

The Raiders have reached an agreement with defensive lineman Tank Carradine, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Carradine visited Oakland on Thursday.

He played 44 games, with eight starts, in four seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers made him a second-round pick. He made 5.5 sacks and 76 tackles in his career there.

Carradine, 29, missed eight games last season with an ankle injury and made only 1.5 sacks.

The Raiders lost Denico Autry from their defensive line when he signed with the Colts.