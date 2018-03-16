Report: Vontaze Burfict facing four-game PED suspension

Getty Images

The Bengals just signed some linebacker help, and they may need it for the first quarter of the season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Burfict is no stranger to suspensions, but this is his first for PEDs.

The date for his appeal has not been set.

Burfict played just 10 games last year between injuries and suspensions. The Bengals signed linebacker Preston Brown earlier today.