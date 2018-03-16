Richard Sherman: Seahawks “kind of lost their way” with evaluating players

Getty Images

Richard Sherman wasn’t known for holding his tongue when he was a member of the Seahawks and it doesn’t appear that will be changing now that he’s a member of the 49ers.

Sherman was a guest on the latest episode Uninterrupted‘s ThomaHawk podcast with Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins and said that he thinks the Seahawks began “devaluing core players” this offseason because they are “curious” about younger players. Michael Bennett, Jeremy Lane and Deshawn Shead have joined Sherman on the way out the door while there have been reports of trade talks involving Earl Thomas.

“They’ve kind of lost their way a little bit in terms of how they see players and how they evaluate players,” Sherman said.

While Sherman doesn’t seem to think the Seahawks are making the right moves, he does admit that things had gotten a bit stale in Seattle. Sherman said that coach Pete Carroll’s “philosophy is more built for college” where players move on after three or four years. Sherman said veteran Seahakws players had “kind of heard every story, every funny anecdote” that Carroll has to tell and that made it easier to tune them out even though those stories were big for team-building in earlier years.

Sherman said he didn’t sign with the 49ers for a chance to prove his point about the Seahawks’ player evaluation twice a year, citing location and the 49ers’ level of interest as big factors in his ultimate choice. That won’t make it any less interesting the first time the two teams get together this fall, however.