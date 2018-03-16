Richard Sherman: Seahawks “kind of lost their way” with evaluating players

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2018, 7:09 AM EDT
Richard Sherman wasn’t known for holding his tongue when he was a member of the Seahawks and it doesn’t appear that will be changing now that he’s a member of the 49ers.

Sherman was a guest on the latest episode Uninterrupted‘s ThomaHawk podcast with Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins and said that he thinks the Seahawks began “devaluing core players” this offseason because they are “curious” about younger players. Michael Bennett, Jeremy Lane and Deshawn Shead have joined Sherman on the way out the door while there have been reports of trade talks involving Earl Thomas.

“They’ve kind of lost their way a little bit in terms of how they see players and how they evaluate players,” Sherman said.

While Sherman doesn’t seem to think the Seahawks are making the right moves, he does admit that things had gotten a bit stale in Seattle. Sherman said that coach Pete Carroll’s “philosophy is more built for college” where players move on after three or four years. Sherman said veteran Seahakws players had “kind of heard every story, every funny anecdote” that Carroll has to tell and that made it easier to tune them out even though those stories were big for team-building in earlier years.

Sherman said he didn’t sign with the 49ers for a chance to prove his point about the Seahawks’ player evaluation twice a year, citing location and the 49ers’ level of interest as big factors in his ultimate choice. That won’t make it any less interesting the first time the two teams get together this fall, however.

88 responses to “Richard Sherman: Seahawks “kind of lost their way” with evaluating players

  2. Sherman said that coach Pete Carroll’s “philosophy is more built for college” where players move on after three or four years.

    ——————

    Uhhh, that’s exactly why he’s dumping all of you .. cheerleader Pete needs a new crop of young kids who’ll buy into his process

  4. But you were publicly more than ok with how the Hawks improperly evaluated your injuries to the NFL, repeatedly for a prolonged time. What’s changed dude?

  10. Sherman is honestly the worst. He always has to take a controversial approach to things and when he gets a microphone in front of him, he doesn’t even sound smart.

  11. He’s right about Carroll. I would have loved to have seen him at Auburn. How fun would that be? PC and Saban in the same State. Mr. Calm vs. Mr. Rah Rah.

    Seattle had the talent to do more, but then quite a few teams have been in that boat. Look at the Bills run in the the late 80’s. Had to be the best team over a 5 year period in the last 40 years…and yet.

  13. And Richard Sherman has kind of lost his way when it comes to staying healthy and covering receivers.

  14. You weren’t released because of lack of talent or injury. You were released because you don’t shut up and undermine the coaching staff constantly. You also show zero accountability when you get beat. Now knowing that you have admitted going to the Niners was an act of vengeance, all respect for you has been lost.

  15. The Seahawks have no direction and are an average team at best. They got lucky that one year and won a Superbowl. Their 12 fans and organization know they a mediocre team, but will deny it until they die.

  16. PS:

    You fair weather Patriots fans and not fair weather Patriot fans. The Patriots had a mini run with Eason but futility forever before and through the razor guy years.

    My brother has season Jets’ tickets (Shea Stadium into the M.Lands)for business and every year for 20 years, I got stuck with the Patriots’ game.

    I silently rooted for the Patriots because they were so bad (plus I’m a Giants’ fan) and like Cleveland, everyone loves to root for futility to end because as an athlete, fan of the game itself etc., it’s just that way.

    The Bills and Vikings over a short period, had more talent on paper and on the field than the Patriots ever had. The difference is the coaching. BB is in a league of his own.

  21. Sherman is right about Schneider. He had three incredible drafts in a row and then things dried up for Seattle. What happens is those three draft classes all want to get paid and teams can’t afford under the salary cap to keep up with that. The Patriots have been the exception to all of this. When you have a franchise quarterback, it helps cover up for a lot of mistakes. Ultimately, he couldn’t cover up for a pretty weak defense in its biggest game this past year. Sherman was smart to go to a team with a good quarterback, although there is nothing wrong with Wilson (other than many Seahawks players just not liking him).

  25. Evaluation has little to do with cap hell. Cap hell is cap hell. Schneider didn’t have the balla to deal off the pricier veterans after 2014 or 2015 like he should have.

    Paying two Safeties and one CB that kind of money while still carrying an aging Bennett and Avril, destroyed them, in conjunction with Wilson’s new 20 mil per salary.

    Poor decision making and arrogance, where some teams feel they are above the cap, always lead to cap hell.

  26. Queefs blew a 21-3 lead at home in the playoffs says:
    March 16, 2018 at 8:04 am
    nhpats says:
    March 16, 2018 at 8:00 am
    That’s one take….here is another: The Patriots broke the Seahawks

    And Philly broke Mr Gisele, dilly dilly

    23 5 Rate This

    ———————-

    Hint: NE will be in the conf title game again. Philly? Not so much. Enjoy the one year wonder look.

  27. Now that he has signed with another team he has decided to put his mouth in high gear again. Who cares what this guy says. I can’t wait until he’s a former player.

  28. Well he’s right. If you look at the last 4 years of drafts for them it’s comical. They have to be the worst drafting team in all of football.

  29. Sherm, time to stop talking.

    You were a great player on a great team. Unfortunately, and for no fault of your own, its over. Everyone would like to remember you as you were, not a petulant child having a tantrum over a business transaction.

    Seattle still loves you. Zip it, and keep it that way.

  31. .
    Sherman speaks the truth. The last time Seattle has had an above average draft class was 2012. As their high priced stars aged, their replacements were nowhere to be found.
    .

  34. Evaluation has little to do with cap hell. Cap hell is cap hell. Schneider didn’t have the balla to deal off the pricier veterans after 2014 or 2015 like he should have.
    =====

    It has everything to do with it.

    Draft better, these gaping holes left by aging veterans are more manageable.

    You shouldn’t need to be told. Why can Belicheat move on from Milloy, McGinest, Wilfork, Law, Samuel, Revis?….. because he backfills their spots with younger talent.

  35. He priced himself right off the team.

    No problem Richard, it happens every year to every team.

  36. Sherman is from Southern California, but he went to Stanford. He likes the Bay Area because it is not So[ur]Cal, but California without smog.

    Petey and Snide are panicking. They missed the playoffs so they are acting like the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks did after losing to Nashville 4-0 in the Stanley Cup playoffs, by turning over the roster massively. Chicago got worse after the roster remake, scoring 40 points less than they did last season so far. The same is likely to happen to Seattle. They can finish 7-9 or worse after losing so many players. Players who were there to open the season last year, like Jermaine Kearse, Jeremy Lane, Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson, Michael Bennett, and Kam Chancellor are either playing for other teams or unlikely to play because of neck injuries. More players who are the supporting cast are also soliciting offers from other teams via free agency. With only a few draft picks, they will have to look hard for undrafted players to fill the void, since they are not very active in the free agent market.

  37. nhpats says:
    March 16, 2018 at 8:00 am
    That’s one take….here is another: The Patriots broke the Seahawks.

    *********************************************************************************

    Wondered how long it’d be before some Pats homer chimed in on a story having nothing to do with the Pats with a comment solely about the Pats. Mission accomplished.

  38. A couple things. First, Seattle hasn’t drafted well since Scot Mccloughlan left. Mccoughlan was responsible for buidling the team that won a superbowl. 2nd, it is HILARIOUS to see how all of you Seahawks fans have turned on Sherman. You loved and defended him when he ran his mouth like this on Seattle. What’s changed?

  40. No. That is not what is happening. It is purely salary cap football. They drafted well and the good players demanded to get paid, resulting in a bloated salary, which can’t be sustained. Add to it the truth that there is no shortage of talented new players coming into the system every year. Most players peak within four years and then are not worth their salary. The good organization is churning the lineup constantly. If there isn’t enough turnover, the team is surely going to slide to the bottom.

  42. nhpats says:
    March 16, 2018 at 8:00 am
    That’s one take….here is another: The Patriots broke the Seahawks.
    ________________________________________________
    And in a year, we’ll be saying “The Eagles broke the Pats.”

  43. 2nd, it is HILARIOUS to see how all of you Seahawks fans have turned on Sherman. You loved and defended him when he ran his mouth like this on Seattle. What’s changed?
    =====

    A vocal minority has always disliked him. Seattle is one of the few NFL cities where his act could fly.

    If he can’t hold his tongue, the rest of Seattle will turn on him for sure.

  44. And so it begins….. It was only a matter of time before Sherman started spouting off – it was actually a longer period of time than l thought it would be.

    Of course any media outlet is salivating incessantly at the chance to let him bash his former team. Both sides are elated to scratch that intense itch.

    Stay classy, Sherman.

  45. Of course they’re “curious” about younger players.

    If a younger, cheaper, healthier, coachable guy can do the job of a high-priced, banged-up, opinionated vet, then what’s not to be “curious” about?

  47. No offense, but just because Sherman says it doesn’t make it so. Jeremy Lane wasn’t very good, Sherman himself is coming off of two Achilles surgeries, Bennett still good but was getting into a lot of fights there last season and costing a lot of penalties, and last I checked Earl Thomas was still on the team.

    I have always give Sherman the benefit of the doubt because he backs it up on the field. These last two years he has become critical of, well, everything including his own team. That’s low on the class meter for me.

  49. Sherman was part of the ‘lost their way’ and if he didn’t believe the inspirational stories from Pete a 3rd or 4th time, then that is on him. As a solid vet, those stories shouldn’t be needed. They are for younger players entering the NFL. As a vet, you should not need those and instead be providing new stories for the young players that echo what you were told when you were new.

  50. Smart organizations will let a player go one year too early instead of one year too late. Sherman is old, and has multiple issues with his legs and feet.

    And as for Bennett and the rest of the older players, you move them too because you can’t pay everybody state of the art money at every position. If Sherman was as smart as he thinks he is, he would acknowledge that his being moved at this point of his career is normal NFL business.

    I would have cut Sherman too. And his childish behavior of going to the 49ers just to get revenge on Seattle really shows that there is the validity in the negative things some people say about Sherman. I like Sherman but he has a ways to go into actually maturing as a person.

  51. Can’t wait for Seattle fans to whine about him holding their WRs the entire game for the two times a year they play the 49ers. If you hold on every play, they won’t call it on every play.

  53. Yeah, funny how that kind of coincided with Scott McCloughan leaving town. Happened the same way with the 49ers. At some point, just like the 49ers, the Seahawk fans are going to realize Schneider is just like Baalke, kind of clueless in absence of that talent evaluator behind them steering them in the right direction.

  54. A guy with a poisonous attitude, big mouth & a mind that cannot comprehend salary cap math.

    But, on the plus side, RAH RAH PETE IS WHO WE THOUGHT HE WAS! Getcha Pom-Pom’s ready!

  56. For a Stanford graduate that man is an idiot. The players he named got older and were replaced by young and unproven guys…just like what happened to the older guys when Sherman and company replaced them.

  57. Once again Sherman shows the world why he has no class. No Shortage of that Ilk in the NFL though.

  58. Sherman was cut because of age, salary, injuries, and his excessive criticism coaching staff. I suspect he could have survived any two of those issues, but not all four.

  64. See this situation fairly frequently. Big time college coach comes to the NFL (Carroll to Seattle 2010). Has vast knowledge of college players. First few drafts are very strong. Then fizzle out comparatively. Jimmy Johnson etc.

  66. “The Bills and Vikings over a short period, had more talent on paper and on the field than the Patriots ever had. The difference is the coaching. BB is in a league of his own.”

    I hope we see BB coach again without Brady and see who really deserves most of the credit… BB is no slouch, but I think Brady is responsible for making him look like the best coach of all time.

  67. That’s one take….here is another: The Patriots broke the Seahawks.

    —————————————————————————

    Oh really. Then explain the following year when Seattle traveled to NE on a Sunday night and once again took them behind the ol woodshed and had their way with them. Remember that patsy fans? No you didn’t break them Time to get off the delusional high horse NE got lucky on a bad call by Seattle’s coaching staff nothing more nothing less.

  69. Richard Sherman wasn’t known for holding his tongue when he was a member of the Seahawks and it doesn’t appear that will be changing now that he’s a member of the 49ers.

    Wow who would have thought that a guy moves to San Fran and continues to say stupid stuff, in the capital of stupid stuff, shocking

  71. “That strategy only is works if u can nail all your drafts picks. It worked earlier because John Schneider couldn’t miss.”

    It wasn’t Schneider. That’s the thing. It was Scot McCloughan, another Ron Wolf protege, who is in CLE with most of the rest of the former GBP brain trust, including Dorsey, Highsmith and E. Wolf. McCloughan built that SF team that went to the Super Bowl with a top notch defense and Kaepernick. Then he built the SEA team that went to the Super Bowl.

  72. He didn’t happen to mention one of their biggest mistakes was signing him to that big contract precisely as his best years ended, did he? Prior to that 2015 contract Sherman was incredible but he started getting hurt and his numbers basically cut in half after that contract was signed. Not only was it a no brainer for them to release him now but hindsight says they never should have given him that big deal.

  73. That’s some chalkboard material for the next time the 49ers play the Seahawks.

    All because Sherman wanted to make a point that has no basis in reality.

    His 49er teammates must be ecstatic.

  74. mmmpierogi says:
    March 16, 2018 at 9:23 am
    nhpats says:
    March 16, 2018 at 8:00 am
    That’s one take….here is another: The Patriots broke the Seahawks.

    *********************************************************************************

    Wondered how long it’d be before some Pats homer chimed in on a story having nothing to do with the Pats with a comment solely about the Pats. Mission accomplished.

    25 11 Rate This
    —————————

    Yeah, other fans/trolls don’t do that to the Pats or anything.

    Quick! Goodell on line 1! Make up a faux scandal for 2018!

  75. aarons444 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 9:18 am
    Evaluation has little to do with cap hell. Cap hell is cap hell. Schneider didn’t have the balla to deal off the pricier veterans after 2014 or 2015 like he should have.
    =====

    It has everything to do with it.

    Draft better, these gaping holes left by aging veterans are more manageable.

    You shouldn’t need to be told. Why can Belicheat move on from Milloy, McGinest, Wilfork, Law, Samuel, Revis?….. because he backfills their spots with younger talent.

    6 6 Rate This

    ————————–

    It has more to do with not having balls to do that and a lot MORE to do with EGO and patting each other on the back.

    This has happened to literally every franchise since the Ravens arrogantly ignored Flacco’s contract post SB lucky win, and here we are. As predicted.

    When you consider Cowheracheat and his career, he struggled trusting younger players, which made him lose a total of 4 AFC Title games at home.

    Have a nice day, Eric.

  76. backintheday99 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 7:57 am
    PS:

    You fair weather Patriots fans and not fair weather Patriot fans. The Patriots had a mini run with Eason but futility forever before and through the razor guy years.

    My brother has season Jets’ tickets (Shea Stadium into the M.Lands)for business and every year for 20 years, I got stuck with the Patriots’ game.

    I silently rooted for the Patriots because they were so bad (plus I’m a Giants’ fan) and like Cleveland, everyone loves to root for futility to end because as an athlete, fan of the game itself etc., it’s just that way.

    The Bills and Vikings over a short period, had more talent on paper and on the field than the Patriots ever had. The difference is the coaching. BB is in a league of his own.

    34 17 Rate This

    ————————–

    LOL

    The Pats beat the JEts in the ’85 Wild Card rd. Don’t tell us “because they were so bad”…

    The ’76 team was lethal and got jobbed in Oakland. They didn’t become “BAD” until the laet 80s/early 90s.

    You NY/NJ types cannot stand playing second fiddle to Boston because you were raised to think you’re superior.

    This last 15 years of bludgeoning NY in almost every sport, minus 2 SB losses, has been an absolute joy.

    11 titles accross the landscape, to NY’s 3, in the last 15 years.

    Enjoy the view and your continued arrogance and obnoxiousness not seen anywhere else in the world.

  78. It’s likely this attitude that tipped the scales for the Seahawk front office to move on from Sherman. When players no longer buy into the program and criticize the admin, change is only thing that can fix it. Locker room leaders who are not in sync make it even worse. Obviously, it was time to move on, for the sake of the program.

  79. Well I guess that tells you all you need to know about the guy. He just has to burn his Bridges. This Seahawks fan loved and argued for him but that is over. He is just Dick Sherman to me now.

    Seattle and the management that he is dissing now is the team that helped make him who he is.

    What round were you drafted in Richard? Did anybody else want you?

    Maybe ask around and find out how hard it is to go to back-to-back Super Bowls(winning one). For a guy who did it you don’t seem to actually appreciate what was accomplished.

    You have a Superbowl ring and you are complaining?

    Like an unappreciative child. The play USED to make us forget the mouth but those days are over.

    Good luck San Fransisco.

  80. Oh really. Then explain the following year when Seattle traveled to NE on a Sunday night and once again took them behind the ol woodshed and had their way with them. Remember that patsy fans? No you didn’t break them Time to get off the delusional high horse NE got lucky on a bad call by Seattle’s coaching staff nothing more nothing less.
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Once again had their way with them? It came down to a dropped pass in the end zone to close out the game. In fact, the last three games Seattle and NE have played have all been tightly contested match-ups. The only difference is the Pats won the game that counted. Oh yea, and the Pats went on to back to back SBs in the subsequent years, winning one. What has Seattle done since then? But hey, that regular season Seattle win was pretty memorable, I guess.

  82. “That strategy only is works if u can nail all your drafts picks. It worked earlier because John Schneider couldn’t miss.”

    It worked earlier because they had Scot McCloughan in their front office. Then again it might just be a coincidence that their drafting cratered after he left.

  83. Umm Sherm. It is nothing new. A young team with over performing cheap players suddenly get paid. It is called a salary cap.

    Did they teach you that at Stanford?

  85. Couldn’t help yourself, huh Sherm? It’s awesome having an “in your face” player that backs it up on the field and that’s what I loved about you. But, now you want to take a dig at Pete just a week after you left? They did take a chance on you and gave you a place to become the premier CB with an amazing fan base. Then because of cap issues and YOUR FREAKING INJURIES, they had to make a call but left the door open for you. The next day you sign with a rival, admit it was a “vengeful choice”, and now you wanna throw shade at Pete? 2 weeks ago I thought you were one of best CB’s ever that spoke well on issues that matter (and some that didn’t). Now you come off as a classless buffoon that doesn’t understand the business and act like you’re 10 years old. Man, are you bitter or just a classless fool digging at the people that gave you the place to become what you are now? Smh

  87. I often wonder if Scot McCloughan, was really the “secret” of the Seahawks drafting success early in Schneider’s tenure. Once he left, they stopped getting anywhere near the same talent level in their drafts. McCloughan was with the 49er during their run of success in the late 2000’s, then moved to the Seahawks where they had several above average drafts and built their back to back SB teams, then he moved to the Redskins and brought them back to winning seasons. So he sure seems to be a superior evaluator of NFL level potential. Apparently he is working with the Browns on their 2018 draft. It’ll be interesting to see what the Browns do this year. If they kill it in the Draft, while the Seahawks have yet another mediocre draft, I think we will get a better idea of who was really responsible for Schneiders early success.

  88. There’s a theory that the Seahawks did such a good job drafting/signing UDFAs during Carroll’s first few years because he had come directly from USC. He had coached against or recruited several classes worth of players who would be entering the NFL after he went to the Seahawks. Once the players who were freshmen in his final season at USC (or maybe even his last recruiting class) graduated, any additional insight he might have over the average GM/pro personnel guy went away.

