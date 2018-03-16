Ryan Grant visiting Colts, “would be able to play” now

Getty Images

Wide receiver Ryan Grant‘s deal with the Ravens is off, so he’s headed to visit with a team that used to call Baltimore home.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Grant will visit with the Colts as he looks for a home for the 2018 season. The Colts lost Donte Moncrief to the Jaguars in free agency.

Grant’s four-year deal with the Ravens was nullified after the Ravens failed Grant, who was set to make up to $29 million, on his physical. Some have wondered about the timing of that decision by Baltimore because they moved quickly to set up a meeting with Michael Crabtree after Crabtree was released by the Raiders, but General Manager Ozzie Newsome said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, that it was strictly a medical decision.

Newsome noted Grant had ankle trouble toward the end of last season, but Grant’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said that Grant has been cleared and that his client has been working out without issue. Arceneaux added that Grant “would be able to play” in a game right now, but he won’t be playing one for the Ravens at any point.