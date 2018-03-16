Ryan Grant visiting Colts, “would be able to play” now

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Wide receiver Ryan Grant‘s deal with the Ravens is off, so he’s headed to visit with a team that used to call Baltimore home.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Grant will visit with the Colts as he looks for a home for the 2018 season. The Colts lost Donte Moncrief to the Jaguars in free agency.

Grant’s four-year deal with the Ravens was nullified after the Ravens failed Grant, who was set to make up to $29 million, on his physical. Some have wondered about the timing of that decision by Baltimore because they moved quickly to set up a meeting with Michael Crabtree after Crabtree was released by the Raiders, but General Manager Ozzie Newsome said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, that it was strictly a medical decision.

Newsome noted Grant had ankle trouble toward the end of last season, but Grant’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said that Grant has been cleared and that his client has been working out without issue. Arceneaux added that Grant “would be able to play” in a game right now, but he won’t be playing one for the Ravens at any point.

  1. I am a ravens fan who hated the deal and really wants them to sign Crabtree… Don’t feel great about whatever happened here tho. Hoping Ryan finds a similar deal elsewhere.

  4. The Ravens doctors did not necessarily fail him in the physical. The contract had 14 mil guaranteed for injury. The physical just brought up a red flag that the Ravens doctors brought up in their physical. What are they supposed to do, ignore the doctors report? They tried to renegotiate the guaranteed money based on the doctors report and Grant said no. No harm, no foul.

    Just shows how stupid the “legal tempering” period is when this all could have been avoided if he was able to take the physical before final negotiations.

  6. Different doctors have different opinions on everything. That is why “second opinions” are vital in our medical treatment. Perhaps the Ravens doctor thought his condition was worse than the Colts or any other team. To trust his agent’s statement? I would trust nothing an agent said.

  9. The Ratbirds should be investigated to see if they are lying about the physical reports. Dirty move…as if Art himself reached up from his grave to make it.

  10. A receiver who can’t play yet maybe paired with a quarterback who can’t play yet. Should work out fine.

  11. The Ravens should be forced to pay Grant the difference between the contract they offered him and what he eventually signs for if it’s less.

    Total BS move – guy hasn’t missed a game in 4 years and he fails a physical? Sure he did.

  13. If our doctor said his ankle wasn’t totally healed from when he injured in his last game last year…he failed the physical. The Ravens offered him a different contract to protect themselves from his injury and he said no.
    Ryan Grant isn’t the second coming of Antonio Brown anyway.
    We drafted Brashad Perryman with a bad knee and look where that got us.

  15. Who cares.. if you want to see true scandals go snooping around New England and Bill

    Belicheat & leave this innocent winning organization alone. Nothing to see here move on

    along!!

  16. Buyer’s remorse? One man’s trash is well just trash. Ravens seem to be dumpster diving. Why not just draft 2 receivers and TE or 3 WRs. Could it be worse?

