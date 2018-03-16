Saints extend punter Thomas Morstead

Getty Images

The Saints are doing business with a heavy heart, but they’re still doing business.

Punter Thomas Morstead just put out word that he had signed a new five-year contract extension.

The 32-year-old Morstead was entering the final year of his previous contract, and has been a consistent performer for the Saints. He also earned some points for toughness in the playoffs, by playing through a rib injury suffered while making a touchdown-saving tackle.

He also lined up for the anticlimactic extra point after the Vikings miraculous game-winning touchdown, earning the respect of Vikings fans who responded by making more than $100,000 in donations to his charity.

The Saints are proceeding with their offseason moves, the day after the death of owner Tom Benson.