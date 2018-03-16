Saints hang onto defensive end Alex Okafor

Getty Images

The Saints held onto one of their own free agents Friday, who had interest elsewhere.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, defensive end Alex Okafor agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Okafor visited the Buccaneers yesterday but decided to stick with his own team.

He had 4.5 sacks in 10 games last season before suffering a torn Achilles, but his recovery is apparently going well enough the team was willing to invest. He has 18.0 sacks the last four seasons, with a career-high 8.0 for the Cardinals in 2014.