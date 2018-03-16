Sam Bradford confident in knee, says it “feels good”

Getty Images

Sam Bradford passed his physical, making his deal with the Cardinals official. Despite his history of knee problems, which kept him out of most of last season, Bradford is confident he will return healthy.

“My knee feels good,” Bradford told Darren Urban of the team website. “I went through some struggles last year with it, and it was probably one of the most frustrating seasons I’ve had mentally. The first part of the season, I just couldn’t get it to calm down. But with the procedure I had in November, I was able to get myself into a position to suit up for the playoff games, and really since then, it felt good.”

Bradford, 30, completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,259 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games in Minnesota. He was 9-8 as the team’s starter.

Bradford has never started a playoff game, but is ready to do just that with the Cardinals.

“This team is an extremely talented team, and I feel there are already a lot of pieces in place to do something special this year,” Bradford said. “Obviously, there is a lot of work to be done given that it will be a new system on offense and getting familiar with the system. But I think we have a lot of talent and we have the opportunity to win right now.”