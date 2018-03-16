Sammy Watkins on Patrick Mahomes: We can get better together

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed with the Chiefs this week and the fact that Kansas City is the third stop of his NFL career may have some thinking that Watkins is a bit older than he actually is.

Watkins won’t turn 25 until June, which makes him a little more than two years older than quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Mahomes prepares for his first year as the team’s starter. That closeness of age has Watkins looking at sharing a growth curve with Mahomes over the life of his three-year contract with the team.

“I’m a young guy,’’ Watkins said, via ESPN.com. “I’m only 24 years old. I just feel like me and him can get better together. We can grow together. All the guys we have on this team, we can grow. It’s a young team. I just know he’s a great player. He didn’t go in the first round for no reason.”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Kareem Hunt are also under 25, which leaves the Chiefs with a core of offensive players who should be on the upswing as they work together in the years to come. If that’s how things play out, the Chiefs should find continued success in the standings as well.