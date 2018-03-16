Seahawks bringing in Markus Wheaton for a visit

Getty Images

You can pardon Seahawks fans if they’re rather underwhelmed with this offseason. Their latest attempt won’t change that.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are bringing former Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton for a visit.

Wheaton was given a two-year, $11 million contract by the Bears last year, and was cut this week after a three-catch season (so the Bears could go make more splashy signings).

There was a time when Wheaton seemed promising, or else that was just people giving him extra credit for being a Steeler. He was good in 2014 and 2015 at least (53-644-2 and 44-749-5 stat lines), but that never followed him to Chicago. Maybe the supporting cast made a difference.

In addition to taking a blowtorch to their defense, the Seahawks also lost tight end Jimmy Graham and wideout Paul Richardson in free agency, and struck out on their pursuit of Jordy Nelson.