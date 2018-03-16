Seahawks reach a deal with Ed Dickson

Getty Images

The Seahawks have the tight end box checked off now.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year deal with Panthers tight end Ed Dickson. The deal is worth up to $14 million.

Dickson, who was Greg Olsen‘s backup in Carolina the last four years, caught 30 passes last year, his highest since a 54-catch outlier with the Ravens in 2011. He’s averaged 16 catches per season in his other six years in the league.

The Seahawks lost Jimmy Graham to the Packers, and missed on local product Austin Seferian-Jenkins who went to Jacksonville.