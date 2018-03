Getty Images

The Vikings just made another big purchase.

This time, literally.

The Vikings have announced that they have agreed to a one-year deal with former Jets and Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

The one-year deal’s an interesting one, as Richardson may not have found the kind of long-term love he was seeking. But with a short-term deal with what is expected to be a talented team, he’s in good position to cash in a year from now.