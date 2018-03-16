Texans claim Sammie Coates off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans claimed receiver Sammie Coates off waivers from the Browns, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Coates, 24, has played 33 games with six starts since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2015. Pittsburgh traded him to the Browns on September 2.

Coates made only six catches for 70 yards in 12 games with the Browns.

Cleveland is loaded at the position after acquiring Jarvis Landry in a trade with the Dolphins, leading the Browns to waive Coates on Thursday.