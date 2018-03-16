Thomas Rawls visiting Chiefs

Getty Images

The Seahawks didn’t tender running back Thomas Rawls as a restricted free agent this week, leaving him free to pursue employment with the other 31 teams in the league.

Rawls is visiting one of those teams on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rawls is meeting with the Chiefs.

Rawls burst on the scene for the Seahawks in 2015 by running 147 times for 830 yards and four touchdowns, but has been limited to 21 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Whether due to the injuries or Seattle’s issues on the offensive line, Rawls’ production slipped to just over three yards per carry in those appearances.

It’s not clear how much of an opportunity Rawls would have to improve on those outings if he landed in Kansas City. Kareem Hunt is the No. 1 after leading the league in rushing as a rookie and the Chiefs have Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware and Akeem Hunt on hand in the backfield as well.