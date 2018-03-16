Titans will release Karl Klug

Getty Images

The Titans re-signed a couple of defensive linemen this week, but they made a move in the other direction on Friday.

The team announced that they have informed defensive lineman Karl Klug that he will be released. Klug has been with the team since 2011 and was due to count $2.48 million against the cap.

“I really appreciate all that Karl gave to this team in his seven seasons with the Titans,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. “He is a tireless worker, and his passion for football showed in how he prepared for and played the game. I know all of us who worked with him here wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Klug returned from a torn Achilles in 2016 to play in 15 games last season as part of Tennessee’s rotation up front. Klug had 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those outings.