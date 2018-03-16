Tom Johnson visiting Seattle on Monday

Getty Images

As several teams continue to wait for Sheldon Richardson‘s decision, the Seahawks apparently have started working on Plan B just in case.

Defensive tackle Tom Johnson will visit Seattle on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Johnson, 33, started 15 games for the Vikings in 2017 and made 32 tackles and two sacks. He made 16 sacks in his four seasons in Minnesota.

In his seven-year career, Johnson has played 102 games with 25 starts, making 162 tackles and 21 sacks. He spent his first three seasons in New Orleans.

Richardson is in Minnesota, testing the market.