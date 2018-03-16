Tyrann Mathieu heads to Houston on a one-year deal

Getty Images

Not long after the Cardinals released defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had a simple message: “Come on over bro.” It worked.

ESPN confirms what Watt strongly hinted at with a tweet consisting of three honey pots: Mathieu has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Texans.

The Cardinals released Mathieu after the two sides couldn’t agree to a new deal that would replace his $10.75 million salary for 2018.

His arrival in Houston beefs up an already strong defense, which will go along with an offense that could be dangerous, if quarterback Deshaun Watson is healthy and ready to go after tearing an ACL last year.

The one-year deal is a smart move, allowing Mathieu to prove himself and return to the market next year, where he could cash in.

The move raises the stakes in the AFC South, where the Jaguars made it to the final four, the Titans advanced to the divisional round, and the Colts could be contenders again if/when quarterback Andrew Luck is healthy.