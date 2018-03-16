Tyrann Mathieu heads to Houston on a one-year deal

March 16, 2018
Not long after the Cardinals released defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had a simple message: “Come on over bro.” It worked.

ESPN confirms what Watt strongly hinted at with a tweet consisting of three honey pots: Mathieu has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Texans.

The Cardinals released Mathieu after the two sides couldn’t agree to a new deal that would replace his $10.75 million salary for 2018.

His arrival in Houston beefs up an already strong defense, which will go along with an offense that could be dangerous, if quarterback Deshaun Watson is healthy and ready to go after tearing an ACL last year.

The one-year deal is a smart move, allowing Mathieu to prove himself and return to the market next year, where he could cash in.

The move raises the stakes in the AFC South, where the Jaguars made it to the final four, the Titans advanced to the divisional round, and the Colts could be contenders again if/when quarterback Andrew Luck is healthy.

  1. great signing and it’ll likely make their defense much stronger with this move. i’m surprised it’s a one year deal

  3. Damn…hoping my Vikes would snatch him. One year contracts with just released still in their prime vets is beginning to be the norm.

  4. Good move to help out the defense, but I would still be trying to shore up the offensive line. Tom Savage was a human piñata last year (in addition to his lousy play) and their running game was a lot more hit and miss with no real holes opening up.

  5. Wow, he just whiffed.

    This will be his 3rd season back after his 2nd ACL surgery.

    Teams game planned to exploit him last year.

    He should of taken the restructure, which would of still had him making between 8-9 million a season for three seasons.

