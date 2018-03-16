Vikings cut receiver Jarius Wright

Getty Images

With two new, high-priced players signed by the Vikings, something had to give. And give it did with the decision to release veteran slot receiver Jarius Wright.

Wright, who has survived seemingly annual efforts to render him moot by stepping up at the right time with big catches on third down, was cut within the past hour by the Vikings.

A fourth-round pick in 2012, Wright was due to earn $3.6 million this year in base salary. The move creates $2.12 million in dead money, which will be split equally between 2018 and 2019, if the Vikings opted to make the move a post-June 1 transaction.

Wright caught only 18 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns during the 2017 regular season. He had six catches for 107 yards in a pair of playoff games.