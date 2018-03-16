Vikings work out revised deal with Latavius Murray

Getty Images

The Vikings have tied up plenty of cash and cap space this week on a new quarterback and a new defensive tackle. Along the way, they freed up cap space via one of the free-agent contracts signed a year ago.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the Vikings restructured the contract of running back Latavius Murray. Although the report lacks specifics as to how the contract was tweaked, it’s likely given the structure of Murray’s deal that the Vikings didn’t simply move money around but persuaded him to take less cash this season.

Murray’s three-year deal originally had a $5.15 million salary and a $6.35 million cap number. With the salary due to become fully guaranteed on Friday, the Vikings needed to get something done — or cut Murray loose — by today.

New offensive coordinator John DeFilippo used multiple tailbacks in Philadelphia, so Murray may end up being something more than simply a change-of-pace option behind Dalvin Cook. Either way, Murray’s stay in Minnesota won’t end at one year.

Whatever the pay cut he took, it’s safe to say that whatever the Vikings offered was as good or better than what he would have earned somewhere else.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. ET: Murray has agreed to reduce his salary. In return, the third year of his contract has been voided.