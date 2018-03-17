Bengals bring in Matt Barkley as Andy Dalton’s backup

Getty Images

The well-traveled quarterback Matt Barkley will make his next stop in Cincinnati.

Barkley is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Bengals to serve as Andy Dalton‘s backup, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

The Bengals were in the market for a backup quarterback after AJ McCarron signed with the Bills.

Early in his career at USC, Barkley was viewed as a future star, but he has never quite panned out. He was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2013 and has also played for the Cardinals, Bears and 49ers. Although he showed some promise at times while starting six games for the Bears in 2016, he has generally been viewed as little more than a camp arm. In Cincinnati he’ll compete with Jeff Driskel for the No. 2 quarterback job.