Bills may have to make another deal now, with an old friend

AP

The Bills have already made one trade to get higher in the first round.

They may have to make another one, and renew and old acquaintance to execute the next one.

With the Jets making a bold move Saturday to trade to the third overall pick, the Bills are faced with the prospect of falling too far down the pecking order for the quarterback they need so badly (despite their claims of affection of A.J. McCarron).

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane now has to realize that there’s a chance at least two if not three quarterbacks will be off the board in the top five (the Browns at first and fourth, the Jets third and the Broncos fifth), so sitting tight with his first pick 12th overall (acquired from the Bengals for left tackle Cordy Glenn and the 21st pick) might leave him picking through the leftovers, the same way he did in free agency.

That’s where a call to an old friend might be in the offing.

Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman, Beane’s old boss in Carolina, is sitting in the second overall spot, and has given no indication he’s ready to move on from Eli Manning by using that pick on a quarterback. And with a number of issues of his own to address (he can’t be finished adding linemen), he might be enticed to move down — unless 12th is too far for him to fall.

But the Bills have six picks in the first three rounds (12th, 22nd, 53rd, 56th, 65th and 96th), the kind of bulk that can be packaged into something that might tempt him. Their good relation is a subplot, but if the Bills are going to get the quarterback they need, moving in front of their AFC East rivals might be what they have to do to get him.