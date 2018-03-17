Colts-Jets trade proves the value of tanking

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

There’s no evidence that either the Colts or Jets deliberately tried to lose games last year, but there’s plenty of evidence of the value of the Colts having lost more games than the Jets did.

Indianapolis finished the year at 4-12. The Jets ended the season at 5-11. The one-game difference resulted in a three-spot gap at the top of the draft, which resulted in the Jets giving up three second-round picks for the privilege for trading places with the Colts.

Three second-r0und picks to the Colts, for simply being one game worse than the Jets. Would you have even known the Colts’ final record last year without looking it up? (I didn’t.) 3-13, 4-12, 5-11, 6-10, who cares? A non-playoff year is a non-playoff year, and no one hangs a banner after almost qualifying for the postseason. (Well, maybe the Colts would.)

So, again, once it’s clear that a team isn’t going to make it to the playoffs, the smart business move is to lose, lose, and lose some more. It’s also smart to never admit it — and to strenuously object to any suggestion that, for example, a decision to bench a franchise quarterback who won two Super Bowl for an underachieving backup is aimed in whole or in part at losing as many games as possible and, in turn, getting the highest possible spot in all seven rounds of the draft.

For as long as there’s a draft with a final order based solely on how poorly a team did the prior year, there’s an incentive to do as poorly as possible, once the playoffs aren’t a possibility. The added haul that the Colts will receive over the next two years makes that clear, and they got there simply by being 4-12 as opposed to 5-11 or 6-10 or whatever their best record could have been without qualifying for the postseason.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Colts-Jets trade proves the value of tanking

  1. Objection need not be strenuous when unnamed team can demonstrate the firing of unnamed head coach and unnamed general manager for unnamed team right after the benching of unnamed quarterback who won two unnamed Super Bowls…

  2. For as long as there’s a draft with a final order based solely on how poorly a team did the prior year, there’s an incentive to do as poorly as possible, once the playoffs aren’t a possibility
    ————————–
    Then why do NBA teams do it all the time even with a draft lottery?

  3. What if they reversed the order of the teams that don’t make the playoffs? The team that comes closest to getting into the playoffs, but just misses gets the #1 pick and so on.

  4. It would be extremely disrespectful to a team’s season ticket holders and fans to not try to win every game. As a fan, it makes me feel better about my team and the league when my team is eliminated from the playoffs but plays hard and wins anyway. Those are some nice wins, especially when they beat a superior team. Also, players have no incentive to play badly on purpose. Thirdly, it is easy to blow a draft pick at every spot in the draft order. There is so much more that goes into the success of an NFL team than where they pick in the draft. How much have the Patriots or Browns been hurt or helped by their place in the draft order?

  5. How do you convince players and coaches to throw games in exchange for the team’s potentially higher draft slot, and with it, a thorough housecleaning replacing the losing players and coaches?

  6. .
    You’ve got to admire the way that the Colts and Jets battled down the home stretch with each going 2-9.
    .

  8. The system works. The Colts were worse than the Jets and ended up with the more valuable draft position. They can now use that draft position to better their team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!