Colts release Johnathan Hankins

The Colts not only are avoiding free agents in 2018 but also are dumping free agents from 2017.

The team has announced that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has been released. The timing is no accident; $4.5 million of his $8 million salary for 2018 was due to become fully guaranteed as of Sunday.

He ultimately earned $10 million in salary and roster bonus last year, along with $468,750 in per-game roster bonuses.

The move results in no cap charge for the Colts, and it serves as a reminder that players signed to multi-year deals in free agency this year could be gone by next year.