Colts wanted to add picks, but stay in position for a premium player

The Jets’ plan after moving from the sixth overall pick to the third overall pick still isn’t clear. The Colts’ plan is much more obvious. They’re trying to add good, young players to a roster that doesn’t have nearly enough of them.

“It gives us a chance to really replenish our young talent, and start building a core of young talent that we need to do,” Ballard told the team’s official website in a video posted to social media. “I’ve said this since I walked in the door, you want to build with your own players. You want to draft and develop your own guys. That’s how you build a lasting organization and team that builds and grows together, and that’s important to us.”

The move down three spots came with a pair of second-round picks this year, and a second-round pick next year.

“We feel like at six, we’ll still be able to acquire a premium player,” Ballard explained. “Plus, being able to pick up the two twos this year and the two next year, that gives us four picks this year in the top 50 of the draft, and then three picks next year, one in the first, two in the second.”

The Colts could still get more picks, if they move down from No. 6. Which Ballard hasn’t ruled out.

“We feel really good about our options at six at this time,” Ballard said. “We’re still open, you know, we’ll still be open if the right opportunity presents itself at six to move down. But right now, we feel pretty good. It would have to be a pretty attractive offer for us to move away from six because of the player we think we’re gonna get.”

Ballard acknowledged that the Colts talked to “a couple other teams,” strongly hinting that any other teams to which the Colts talked were not already picking in the top 10; Ballard emphasized the importance “to stay in position in that top 10 where we could still get a premium player.”

The deal with the Jets was several days in the making, according to Ballard, with talks beginning on Monday or Tuesday. It’s the second trade in less than a week that resulted in teams moving up, with the Bills moving from No. 21 to No. 12 in a deal with the Bengals.

Chances are more deals will be happening before the picks start to be made on April 26.