Daniel Kilgore isn’t upset about trade to Miami

Last month, center Daniel Kilgore signed an extension with the 49ers. Last week, the 49ers abruptly traded him to the Dolphins, a day after signing former Giants center Weston Richburg.

Kilgore, for his part, isn’t upset about the move.

“I don’t regret anything,” Kilgore told reporters on Friday, via the Miami Herald. “I did want to stay there. I had the goal of starting my career there and finishing my career there. That obviously is not going to happen. . . . I’ve been there for seven seasons. This happening, I don’t regret it, it’s a new chapter for my family and I.”

Kilgore appreciated the fact that the 49ers traded him to a place where he’ll play right away, given Miami’s decision to cut former first-rounder Mike Pouncey.

“As far as how they handled it, I appreciate how [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and [G.M.] John Lynch got me in a position where I can be successful,” Kilgore said. “They could have traded me anywhere but I think they did the right thing by putting me in a position that they know I can be successful, and putting me with a staff that loves the game and that are good people.”

Kilgore, who saved more than $300,000 in state income taxes by being traded from a California team to a Florida team one day before earning a $2.3 million roster bonus, joins the likes of Josh Sitton, Albert Wilson, and Danny Amendola as new members of the Dolphins. Pouncey exited along with Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh, Lawrence Timmons, and Julius Thomas.