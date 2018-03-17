DeMarco Murray scheduled to visit Dolphins

Getty Images

Free agent running back DeMarco Murray continues to make the rounds, looking for a new home.

Murray will visit the Dolphins on Sunday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports. The Dolphins are in search of a running back to pair with Kenyan Drake.

Murray visited the Lions, but they signed veteran running back LeGarrette Blount on Friday. He also had a trip to Seattle last week.

The Titans released Murray to save $6.5 million in cap space. He led the league in rushing with 1,845 yards in 2014 with the Cowboys, but Murray has only one 1,000-yard season since.

He rushed for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season, his second with the Titans.