Jets explored moving to No. 1

Getty Images

It’s still unclear who the Jets are targeting with the third overall pick in the draft. The latest tidbit regarding the move from No. 6 suggests that they’re definitely leaning quarterback.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets talked to the Browns about a move all the way to No. 1. Which means that, potentially, the jump to No. 3 is merely a pit stop on the way to the top of the draft.

If the goal is to get a quarterback, the move to No. 3 means that the Jets feel sufficiently strongly about at least three quarterbacks to justify giving up three second-round picks for the privilege of moving up three spots in the pecking order.

The apparent interest in a quarterback makes the decision to re-sign Josh McCown at $10 million and to sign Teddy Bridgewater in the range of $5 million even more curious, and it suggests that, eventually, 2016 second-rounder Christian Hackenberg (who has never played in a regular-season game) will be gone.

It also cuts against the win-now vibe that G.M. Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles otherwise have been exuding. A high pick spent on a player who won’t play could have been a high pick spent on a player who will play.

For who, who will be drafted by the Jets — and who will play quarterback this year and beyond — remains to be seen.