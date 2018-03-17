Jets may have had no choice but to make trade to No. 3 now

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
In a year when there’s no consensus as to the players who will or should be taken at the top of the draft, moving close to the top of the draft entails plenty of risk.

The Jets surely didn’t make the move from No. 6 to No. 3 in order to spend the next six weeks telling friends and family, “Hey, we have the third pick in the draft!” There’s surely a player they covet, and they think/hope that getting to No. 3 will get them the guy they want.

The Jets will now spend the next month and a half fretting over whether the guy they want the most will be there after the first two picks are made. Of course, they’ll keep that secret safe until the pick is made, and then they’ll say that’s the guy they wanted all along.

So why not wait to make the trade up until the pick is on the clock and the player is still there? The Colts may have insisted on doing the deal now, possibly because another team was willing to make the move now if the Jets didn’t. Possibly another team in the division that seems determined to move up and get a quarterback.

And the notion that the Bills would have moved now to No. 3 if the Jets hadn’t possibly may be more than a guess.

8 responses to “Jets may have had no choice but to make trade to No. 3 now

  1. This further suggests the Giants and Browns are going QB 1-2. That there are 3 QB’s not 4.

    Darnold/Allen/Mayfield.

    The Jets must be satisfied with Mayfield or perhaps Rosen but
    I think Rosen’s injury history will make him slide.

    The Jets can’t be this dumb, can they. They HAVE to be sold on all at least 3 of those QB’s, which is ODD.

  4. I don’t get why you would trade now? Everyone knows Buffalo is in play for a tradeup and has more draft capital than anyone. Giants GM said himself he’s open to trading pick No. 2. Buffalo could (more than likely will) jump the Jets to take their QB in front of their division rival during that draft. IMO Jets played their hand way to early.

  6. But now they leave their self open to someone possibly trading
    up with the Giants. It’s all a gamble so who knows. It just seems
    too early.

  7. “The Jets surely didn’t make the move from No. 6 to No. 3 in order to get the third pick. There’s a player they covet, and they think/hope that getting to No. 3 will get them the guy they want.”

    If they think getting to no. 3 will get them the guy they want, then yes, they surely *did* make the move from 6 to 3 in order to get the third pick.

  8. This is what you are supposed to do great move by the Jets you win with a QB consistently in the NFL, you don’t get to many of these drafts with quality QB’s great move !!!!

