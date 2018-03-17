Jets send three second-round picks to Colts, move up from No. 6 to No. 3

Getty Images

The Jets want to draft their franchise quarterback next month, and they’re getting closer to making it happen.

The Colts and Jets both announced a trade this morning that features the Jets trading up with the Colts, from No. 6 to No. 3 in the first round of this year’s draft. Moving up three spots cost the Jets three second-round picks: Their own second-round pick (No. 37 overall), the Seahawks’ second-round pick (No. 49 overall, acquired in last year’s Sheldon Richardson trade), and the Jets’ 2019 second-round pick.

After missing out on Kirk Cousins, the Jets re-signed Josh McCown and added free agent Teddy Bridgewater. But they also want to draft a quarterback, and they apparently think a franchise quarterback is going to be there at No. 3 who wouldn’t be there at No. 6.

The Colts have Andrew Luck, so they felt good about trading a pick to a quarterback-needy team. They now have the sixth overall pick in the first round, three picks in the second round, and an extra second-round pick in 2019.