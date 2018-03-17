Jets send three second-round picks to Colts, move up from No. 6 to No. 3

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
The Jets want to draft their franchise quarterback next month, and they’re getting closer to making it happen.

The Colts and Jets both announced a trade this morning that features the Jets trading up with the Colts, from No. 6 to No. 3 in the first round of this year’s draft. Moving up three spots cost the Jets three second-round picks: Their own second-round pick (No. 37 overall), the Seahawks’ second-round pick (No. 49 overall, acquired in last year’s Sheldon Richardson trade), and the Jets’ 2019 second-round pick.

After missing out on Kirk Cousins, the Jets re-signed Josh McCown and added free agent Teddy Bridgewater. But they also want to draft a quarterback, and they apparently think a franchise quarterback is going to be there at No. 3 who wouldn’t be there at No. 6.

The Colts have Andrew Luck, so they felt good about trading a pick to a quarterback-needy team. They now have the sixth overall pick in the first round, three picks in the second round, and an extra second-round pick in 2019.

47 responses to “Jets send three second-round picks to Colts, move up from No. 6 to No. 3

  3. Seems like a pretty good deal for both teams. There’s a lot of QB needy teams ahead of the Jets. This way they make sure they get one of the good ones. And the Colts must feel confident that Luck is gonna be fine.

  5. The Browns select Allen
    The Giants select Darnold or trade out with Buffalo or Denver.

    Or vice versa.

    Now what?

    I can only guess that they will be satisfied with any of the top 4 QB’s. Otherwise, it makes no sense.

  10. In the AFC East,only Brady has been a franchise QB for the last 20 yrs. Its time a team in that division gets one.

  16. You also didn’t mention that the Colts get the 6th pick. Are we supposed to assume that?

    So it’s a swap of 1st round picks and 3 #2’s.

    Ground ball trade for the Colts. I bet that was signed fast.

    I guess the Giants said no. That would make the Giants leaning QB. 3 2nd rounders and the 6 pick would have gotten them Nelson and a ton of ammo to move back into round 1 for a Center at 20 (with a RB at 33).

  19. GREAT TRADE FOR THE COLTS. 3 second rounders to drop 3 spots when they were not takings one the the heralded QB’s

    I’m a RAIDERS FAN and disappointed with our FREE AGENCY CLASS.

    don’t understand why RAIDERS could not get 1 yr “prove it” deal A’La Mo Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson, Tyran Matthieu.

    Denico Autry will be a great depth and rotation and worst. solid starter at best. Also good pick up for Colts

  23. No, it cost them 4 picks. Remember? Washington with RGIII and Buffalo with Sammy Watkins, everybody blasted both teams for “giving up” their first round pick. That also applies here.

  25. This must mean the Jets have three QBs they would be happy to take and at 3 and they know they are now guaranteed to get one of them. What about the Bills now? They moved to 12 to get in range of a QB. They may have just gotten priced out.

  26. Super good trade for the Colts. They’ll most likely get the player they wanted at #6 that they wanted at #3….and now they have monster currency to do whatever they want at the end of the 1st round. Either take 3 2nd rounders and rebuild their team or deal back into the 1st round for a Blue Chipper that fell. Great trade!

  27. That was supposed to be the Bills’ move for Josh Allen. Oh man. Asleep at the wheel again Buffalo.

  30. Is that the best deal the colts could get? Seems pretty weak and just screams “our season is gonna stink”

  32. That number 2 pick that the Giants have just became incredibly valuable. Gotta believe it would take 3 #1s for the Bills to get up that high.

  34. mrbiggstuff says:
    March 17, 2018 at 11:09 am

    The Colts are making a hard charge for the worst run franchise in the league
    ———————-
    they already are the worst run franchise in the league, but its a smart trade.

  36. What a deal! patriot fans are in meltdown mode. Colts still get Chubb at 6, who they were planning to draft anyway hahahaha thank you Jets!

  37. Yeah, because the Jets are only a QB away from winning a Super Bowl. They couldn’t use all those picks to build the rest of their roster?

    This is why the Jets will always be a joke as long as ole’ Woody is in charge

  38. Damn, Teddy picked the worst place to go. He would have been much better off coming back to the Vikings as the backup. The only other scenario that would have made sense is if he went to buffalo before they went after McCarron. I’m thinking he will be back with the Vikes after this season.

  39. It’s two 2nd’s from this year and one 2nd next year yeah it’s a lot of picks but not a long term detriment to the team. The Sheldon Richardson trade set this up for the Jets. Good for them go get your QB.

  40. Cleveland has to love this trade as well. They are almost a lock to pick QB at #1. This trade provides clarity that the 3rd pick will be a QB. Everyone knows Buffalo wants a QB. Denver wants a QB. That makes the 4th pick a HUGE bargain chip. Buffalo has no choice but to talk with Cleveland if they want to prevent Denver from drafting the 3rd QB off the board. IF Buffalo sends #12, 22, and more to Cleveland for the 4th pick… the Browns will still be in great shape to get a top defensive prospect at #12, a LT at #22 to replace Joe Thomas, and an additional high pick to keep building a deep roster. Tanking for 2 years may hurt, but they have a chance to really build a great team for years to come.

  41. This is actually great news for the Browns. Assuming the Giants go QB at 2 (they would be stupid not to), the Browns can take their preferred QB at 1 and have Barkley waiting for them at 4.

  42. Jets made the correct move. They are now in a position to draft a top rated QB. Three 2nd round draft picks is chump change for a franchise QB.

  43. This isn’t a bad trade if the Jets get the player they want. This forces the browns to take a QB #1 which means either Saquon falls to them or the QB they covet. This forces Cleveland’s hand a bit as Indy was never going to take a QB and the giants are most likely taking one but not positively.

    I don’t think they made this for Saquon but forces the hand a bit.

  44. Great move by the Colts. They have a lot of holes to fix, especially on a defence that hasn’t looked good since Dwight Freeney was in his prime (if that). Jets aren’t a team that can afford to trade multiple draft picks. You MIGHT get the QB you want at 3, but at what cost is that to the entirety of the team.

